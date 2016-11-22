Kanye West has canceled the rest of his tour after a bizarre Donald Trump rant

A representative has confirmed that Kanye West is cancelling the rest of his Saint Pablo tour, according to Pitchfork.

The decision comes after the rapper ended his set in Sacramento, California, on Saturday early. He performed only three songs and delivered an extended rant about politics, Jay Z, and

Beyoncé.

“The Saint Pablo tour is the most relevant thing happening. If your old a– keeps following old models, your a– is going to get Hillary Clintoned. You might not like it, but you need to hear it,” West said in the meandering rant, in which he also declared he was “on my Trump s— tonight.”

Kanye had previously told another audience that he would have voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, if he had voted, which sparked a lot of backlash.

He had 22 more Saint Pablo tour dates scheduled following the Sacremtno show. Tickets for the shows will be refunded, according to Pitchfork.

