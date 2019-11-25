Kanye West just splashed out nearly $15 million on another massive ranch in Wyoming. Here's a peek inside.

Getty Kanye West just bought his second ranch in Wyoming — though his reasons for buying so much property in the state still remain unclear.

Kanye West has bought another pricey ranch in Wyoming – under 100 miles away from the $US14 million Monster Lake Ranch he already purchased a few months ago.

TMZ reported on November 18 that the rapper spent $US14.495 million on a 6,713-acre ranch known as Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

In addition to the ranch, PEOPLE reports that West also bought a warehouse in Cody.

It is unclear what the rapper is trying to do with all of these properties, but he had announced plans to build an amphitheater on Monster Lake Ranch before he was denied the permit, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s previous request for comment regarding the second ranch purchase.

Here’s a peek inside West’s new Wyoming ranch.

Kanye spent a reported $US14.495 million on Bighorn Mountain Ranch, located just outside of Greybull, Wyoming, TMZ reported on November 18.

It is the second ranch the rapper has purchased in the past few months, in addition to a warehouse he bought in Cody.

There is still mystery surrounding his plans for all of the properties.

The ranch sits on 6,713 acres and is located under 100 miles away from the other ranch West bought in September, which had an asking price of $US14 million.

The Associated Press reports that West had plans to build an amphitheater on his first ranch, Monster Lake Ranch, but was denied the permit on Wednesday.

One area of the ranch, The Lodge at Bald Ridge (also known as the “Upper Hideout”), features a log home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The listing states that there are many activities available around the property, including hiking, skiing, hunting, fishing, and climbing.

The Lodge at Bald Ridge also has three additional smaller cabins that can fit between four and six people each, as well as an outdoor kitchen.



In a separate area, there’s the Snowshoe Lodge, a three-bedroom and three-bath home, and three additional cabins that can fit between two and four people each. The main lodge even has a wet bar in the basement and an adjoining walk-in sauna that can be used year-round.

The surrounding area is known for its bustling wildlife, with the property listing stating that 3,500 elk are said to travel within region, and that as many as 2,000 of them use the ranch. The nearby creeks are also home to brown and rainbow trout, which can be fished year-round.



There is an additional cookhouse cabin, which can fit two people, and a more rustic “Cow Camp” cabin. Among the more modern property amenities are heated helicopter pads.00

Business Insider previously reported that Kanye’s other ranch, Monster Lake Ranch, has a restaurant and saloon, horse barns, an office building, and a shooting range on site.

The ranch is located in an area known for its scenic and natural beauty.

Situated close to White Creek, the ranch is also near scenic hiking trails, canyons, meadows, and grassy hills.

In an interview with West for Vogue Arabia, his wife Kim Kardashian West revealed that she could see their family living in Wyoming full time one day.

“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles – and becoming a lawyer,” Kardashian West said when her husband asked how she sees herself in 10 years’ time.

But what is the “Jesus is King” rapper intending to do with all these Wyoming properties? Business Insider previously reported on West’s recent ranch-buying trend.

A source told PEOPLE that West wants Bighorn to be the permanent venue for his Sunday Services, a pop-up church service.

On the larger ranch real-estate trend, Business Insider’s Libertina Brandt cited a Wall Street Journal report which notes that luxury ranches have become less appealing to younger generations, citing the labour and money which must be spent to operate and maintain the massive proprieties.

As a result, there’s a surplus of luxury ranches – at least, that is, until West buys them all up.



