Computer-Generated Kanye West Dances Naked In Yanked Music Video

The music video for ‘Black Skinhead’ disappeared from Kanye West’s website early this morning.

A music video for “Black Skinhead,” a track off the “Yeezus” album, quickly appeared and disappeared from Kanye West’s



website this morning after the Internet made fun of it.The animation leaves something to be desired.

In the video, a CGI Kanye, wearing jeans, a gold chain, and occasionally a ski mask, dances and jumps around looking like an early Guitar Hero avatar.

Gawker and Vulture, among tweeters, are speculating the video was pulled because it wasn’t finished and possibly leaked.

The video opens like a Rorschach test, overlapping angry wolves, men wearing black KKK-style hoods, and jacked Kanye clones.

The designers were generous in muscularity.

Just under three minutes in, a naked Kanye stomps in the background. As he nears closer, his member grows to reach his knees — fitting for his notorious ego.

The finalised music video may not be too far off.

His performance of “Black Skinhead” on “Saturday Night Live” in May featured a very similar intro — showing the three, computerized wolves chomping with glow-in-the-dark teeth — leading us to believe this is not a drill.

Watch the clip:

Here are some screenshots of the pulled music video:

It zooms in on these men in black hoods before the music begins.

Later in the track, Kanye raps, “I’m aware I’m a wolf.”

Here’s what appears to be a TSA full-body scan rendering of Kanye.

Then he morphs into a glitchy, faceless robot.

A mask to hide his shame.

Naked Kanye incoming.

He sports some Frankenwest body armour.

And here’s the full monty, via Soundisstyle:

