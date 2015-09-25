Kanye West: When I first heard 'brilliant' Ben Carson speak, I tried to get on the phone with him for 3 weeks

Kanye West is a fan of Republican presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

“As soon as I heard Ben Carson speak, I tried for three weeks to get on the phone with him,” West said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was like this is the most brilliant guy.”

West said in an interview Thursday that he’s taking a future presidential run very seriously.

The rapper/fashion designer announced at the MTV VMA’s earlier this year he planned on running in 2020, but in the recent interview with Vanity Fair, West prescribed an unusual campaign strategy.

“When I run for president, I’d prefer not to run against someone,” he said.

That’s because he thinks presidential candidates should work together, since they all “have something that other candidates need.”

“I would be like, ‘I want to work with you,'” he said. “I want everyone to win.”

West specifically named Carson, who has recently made headlines for saying he “would absolutely would not agree” with a person of Muslim faith holding office, as someone he’d like to work with. Despite his comments, Carson is still polling in second place of the Republican primary, trailing only front-runner Donald Trump.

“The idea of this separation and this gladiator battle takes away from the main focus that the world needs help,” West said.

