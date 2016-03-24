Kanye West is a legitimate Justin Bieber fan

Justin Bieber has spent much of the last year winning over people who never took his music seriously.
While we don’t know if Kanye West was ever one of these Bieber sceptics, it’s now clear that he’s a dead serious fan of the ex-teen sensation.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by A.C. Fowler
Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.