Kanye West is a legitimate Justin Bieber fan

Justin Bieber has spent much of the last year winning over people who never took his music seriously.

While we don’t know if Kanye West was ever one of these Bieber sceptics, it’s now clear that he’s a dead serious fan of the ex-teen sensation.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.