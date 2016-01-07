Kanye West auditioned a cappella for American Idol and it was pretty epic

Kanye West stopped by American Idol to do a mock audition in front of the show’s three famous judges. In true American Idol style, judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick, Jr. quizzed the rapper about his life.

“What’s your name? Where you from?” Urban asked.

“My name’s Kanye. I’m from the south side of Chicago,” Kanye responded.

“Right on. And what do you do there, Kanye?” Urban continued.

“Originally, a producer. I always wanted to rap, but nobody really believed in me,” Kanye joked.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, stood outside the audition room waiting with the show’s host, Ryan Seacrest, like family members and friends of auditioning contestants often do in the show.

“So, you nervous?” Seacrest asked Kim.

“I’m not nervous, because I do really believe in him,” Kardashian replied.

During the audition Kanye rapped the first verse of one of his most famous songs, “Gold Digger,” in which he refers to Jennifer Lopez. After Kanye finished the verse he was given a golden ticket suggesting that he made it to the next round of the competition.

He was thrilled.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.