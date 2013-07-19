Leaked Audio Of Kanye West Slamming Taylor Swift After The 2009 MTV VMAs

Kanye West allegedly bashes Taylor Swift and Pink in audio after 2009 MTV VMA incident.

Just yesterday MTV announced the nominees for the 2013 Video Music Awards.



But Kanye West still hasn’t forgotten about the 2009 award show, in which he ripped a moon man out of Taylor Swift’s hands after the country singer won Best Female Video over Beyoncé.

After the infamous moment, West allegedly went to dinner with friends and a few other unnamed musicians at the Corner Bistro in New York’s West Village, where he bashed Swift and went on a few other tangents.

Turns out someone at the dinner was secretly recording West’s alleged rants and Gawker just posted the audio.

In what can be heard on the somewhat muffled tape, West says he re-wrote his “Run This Town” in two days and “because I did that, Taylor Swift cannot win over Beyoncé! Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé.”

He also gripes about Pink getting to perform two songs but he didn’t get to perform “Heartless.”

West goes on to state, “My mother died for this fame sh–! I moved to f—–‘ Hollywood chasing this sh–. My mother died because of this sh–. F— MTV.

Here’s the full crazy audio, as transcribed by Gawker. You can listen to the recording on their site here >

I’d rather just let the [inaudible] speak for itself. You know, it’s like, I was happy to be in a situation where people couldn’t say, oh, I was trying to promote my own song. For the times that I’ve, like, defended myself… [Tape break] I’m pushing the envelope! I wrote my f—–‘ ‘Run This Town’ verse for a f—–‘ month! When I heard Eminem’s verse on the Drake shit, I went back and rewrote my shit for two days. I canceled appointments to rewrite! I f—–‘ care! You know what I’m saying? And that’s what I’m saying. Because I did that, Taylor Swift cannot win over Beyoncé! Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé. As long as I’m alive! And if I’m alive, kill me then! Kill me then! As long as I’m alive, you gon’ have to deal with it. ‘Cause there ain’t gonna be no more motherfucking Elvises with no James Browns.

[A female voice asks, “Why are you so angry? What’s the anger?”] Because my mother got arrested for the f—–‘ sit-ins. My mother died for this fame sh–! I moved to f—–‘ Hollywood chasing this sh–. My mother died because of this sh–. F— MTV.

It ain’t no love. What the f— was Pink performing? Don’t nobody know that song. Pink performed twice! Two songs? How the f— Pink perform two songs and I didn’t even get asked to perform “Heartless.” “Heartless” is the biggest song of the year! It had the most spins of the first quarter! I don’t know that Pink song! But I noticed that she’s pink! They put me in a f—–‘ room and [inaudible – maybe “projected it”].

[A male voice asks, “How the f— did Eminem get the Best Hip-Hop song in 2008?”] Eminem won Best Video! Rap Video! Yo, when he wont that sh–, I was so happy. I was so happy I [unclear – “ran all this sh–,” maybe]. I said, “Ni—, I’m gon’ do this until y’all put a bullet in my head. I’m runnin’ up to y’all, put a…” [tape cuts].

Meanwhile, looks like Swift hasn’t forgotten about the 2009 incident either, tweeting after the nominations announcement yesterday:

Two VMA nominations!! If you vote and get us one, I promise to keep a firmer grip on the mic this time ;) http://t.co/nK9rhV95RP — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 17, 2013

