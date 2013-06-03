'Weird' Kanye West Shows Up At Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower — Here's Today's Buzz

- Inside Kim Kardashian’s C-list studded baby shower. Kanye West made an undercover appearance, accompanied by Scott Disick and Lamar Odom, after saying he felt “weird” being the only guy.
- Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan welcome a baby girl in London.
- Filipino singer and “Glee” star Charice comes out as a lesbian. In an emotional interview, she admitted she’s become estranged from her family, and apologized to fans who may have a problem with her orientation. “But to those who can accept me, thank you very much. We are all equal, whether you are gay or straight.”
- CBS is suing a “Judge Judy” fan for posting entire episodes to YouTube.
- Amid rumours, “Community” creator Dan Harmon confirms he is returning as showrunner next season by tweeting: “Yes yes yes! I’m back I’m back I’m back. You can thank @joelmchale.”
- Jean Stapleton, who played Edith Bunker on “All In The Family,” dies at age 90.
- Actress Lake Bell and Scott Campbell wed at The Marigny Opera House in New Orleans on Saturday. Celebrity guests reportedly included Kate Bosworth, Cameron Diaz, and Eva Longoria.
- “American Idol” finalists Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo also got married over the weekend. The two said “I do” in Los Angeles.
- Miley Cyrus bares all.
