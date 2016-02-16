Kanye West is begging Mark Zuckerberg to give him a billion dollars

Kanye West went on a surreal rant on Twitter on Sunday night, begging Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page — the founders of Facebook and Google — to give him a billion dollars for his art.

The outspoken rapper posted a stream-of-conscious monologue on the social network, in which he referred to himself as the “greatest artist of all time,” as well as “this generation’s Disney.”

West  — or Yeezy — released his latest album “The Life of Pablo” over the weekend. Initially available to buy, he has since removed the download link — making users install Tidal, a streaming service Kanye owns a stake in, in order to listen.

Yeezy began with a direct appeal to Zuck to fund his ideas.

He then said we was going to “fix” “Wolves,” one of the tracks on “The Life of Pablo,” before announcing a change in distribution strategy.

Several hours later, the tactic apparently paid off — pushing Tidal to the top of the Apple App Store ranking.

From here, Yeezy talked a little about recognition and art.

Then came another direct appeal to the Facebook CEO.

Note: Mark Zuckerberg’s birthday is actually May 14.

Then Kanye loops in Larry Page, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Kanye West signed off on an unrelated subject.

According to Forbes, Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of nearly $45 billion (£31 billion). Larry Page clocks in with 10 billion less, at $35.4 billion (£24 billion).

Meanwhile, Kanye says that he is $53 million (£36 million) in debt, apparently due to his fashion endeavours, though it’s not clear if this includes his assets.

Business Insider has reached out to Google and Facebook for comment on Kanye’s request, and will update this story when they respond.

“The Life of Pablo” features Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, Chance the Rapper, Rihanna, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi, among others, and is available to stream over on Tidal.

