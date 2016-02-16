Kanye West is begging Mark Zuckerberg to give him a billion dollars

Kanye West went on a surreal rant on Twitter on Sunday night, begging Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page — the founders of Facebook and Google — to give him a billion dollars for his art.

The outspoken rapper posted a stream-of-conscious monologue on the social network, in which he referred to himself as the “greatest artist of all time,” as well as “this generation’s Disney.”

West — or Yeezy — released his latest album “The Life of Pablo” over the weekend. Initially available to buy, he has since removed the download link — making users install Tidal, a streaming service Kanye owns a stake in, in order to listen.

Yeezy began with a direct appeal to Zuck to fund his ideas.

Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 14, 2016

after realising he is the greatest living artist and greatest artist of all time.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 14, 2016

He then said we was going to “fix” “Wolves,” one of the tracks on “The Life of Pablo,” before announcing a change in distribution strategy.

Please for all music lovers. Please subscribe to tidal!!! I decided not to sell my album for another week. Please subscribe to tidal.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 14, 2016

Several hours later, the tactic apparently paid off — pushing Tidal to the top of the Apple App Store ranking.

Man thank you so so so much everyone for signing up to Tidal. Tidal is now the number one app in the world!!! pic.twitter.com/O3r9DkX03R

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

From here, Yeezy talked a little about recognition and art.

Tidal is also funding a lot of my scripted content ideas. It’s a new day people. More Ultra Light Dreams to be realised.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I’m practicing my Grammy Speech. I’m not going to the Grammys unless they promise me the Album of the Year!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I made Dark Fantasy and Watch the Throne in one year and wasn’t nominated for either …

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I made Dark Fantasy and Watch the Throne in one year and wasn’t nominated for either … I will have over 100 Grammys before I die.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I am the Jordan and Steph Curry of music, meaning I’m the best of 2 generations.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

All y’all so worried about being likable but only a few are concerned about being great!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I know y’all tired of music controlled by money and perception. I’m proud of every dime of debt I got.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Bars are worth more than money because it’s something the people can use everyday to feel inspired.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I put Lowlights on my album just thinking about all the mums driving they kids to school then going to work…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Then came another direct appeal to the Facebook CEO.

Mark Zuckerberg I know it’s your bday but can you please call me by 2mrw…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Note: Mark Zuckerberg’s birthday is actually May 14.

You love hip hop, you love my art… I am your favourite artist but you watch me barely breathe and still play my album in your house …

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

World, please tweet, FaceTime, Facebook, instagram, whatever you gotta do to get Mark to support me…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I’m this generation’s Disney… I want to bring dope shit to the world…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I don’t have enough resources to create what I really can…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Mark, I am publicly asking you for help…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

one of the coolest things you could ever do is to help me in my time of need

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

and I will always respect you for that and the world will love you…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I know I can make the world a better place… I have done the impossible … I retook the throne of rap… I beat the fashion game…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at… pic.twitter.com/g1po6Z3H55

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Then Kanye loops in Larry Page, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

hey Larry Page I’m down for your help too …

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

All you dudes in San Fran play rap music in your homes but never help the real artists…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

you’d rather open up one school in Africa like you really helped the country…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

if you want to help… help me…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

I promise I’m going to make the world dope…. all I do is make shit dope #facts…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

All you guys had meetings with me and no one lifted a finger to help….

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

and yes there are misspellings on this chart… that’s how you know it’s me…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Kanye West signed off on an unrelated subject.

…on another note, can brah be the girl verson of bruh???

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

According to Forbes, Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of nearly $45 billion (£31 billion). Larry Page clocks in with 10 billion less, at $35.4 billion (£24 billion).

Meanwhile, Kanye says that he is $53 million (£36 million) in debt, apparently due to his fashion endeavours, though it’s not clear if this includes his assets.

Business Insider has reached out to Google and Facebook for comment on Kanye’s request, and will update this story when they respond.

“The Life of Pablo” features Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, Chance the Rapper, Rihanna, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi, among others, and is available to stream over on Tidal.

