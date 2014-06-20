Kanye West On Why Apple Is Like Kim Kardashian

Rapper-philosopher Kanye West made an appearance at the Cannes Lions festival Monday where he shared his thoughts on brands, excellence, and why Samsung is not as hot as his wife, Kim Kardashian. In fact, West said he is simply “not a fan” of Samsung.

According to NME, West began by describing Apple as the “number one company” and went on to say “Samsung is not quite Apple.” Then, he explained why Samsung is also no Kim Kardashian.

“The reason I said I didn’t like Samsung is because throughout my entire life, because of how my parents raised me, I have to work with the number one, I can’t work with anyone but Jay Z because he’s number one, I can’t be with any girl but Kim because that’s the girl that I look at her pictures the most and get turned on by. I am not going to represent any company except Louis Vuitton because that’s the best,” West explained.

In spite of his comments about Louis Vuitton, West currently has an endorsement deal with Adidas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.