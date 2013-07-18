Kanye West's $120 Plain White T-Shirt Isn't The Only Expensive Basic That Sold Out Immediately

A.P.C. Kanye

Everyone is talking about Kanye West’s $120 T-shirts that sold out almost instantly when they went on sale Sunday at 10 a.m. in Paris.



What most people don’t know is that the entire collection sold out and the online traffic crashed A.P.C.’s website, according to People StyleWatch.

The collection for French A.P.C. had only nine pieces, including two pairs of jeans, hooded sweatshirts and a couple T-shirts.

The items range in price from $120 to $250 and A.P.C. is taking preorders for the next shipment of the collection.

