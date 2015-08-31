Kanye West had a priceless reaction when Taylor Swift won another VMA over Beyonce

Taylor Swift added another VMA to her mantle by winning Best Female Video for her hit song “Blank Space.”

Swift won the award over Nicki Minaj, Sia, Ellie Goulding, and Beyonce. Back in 2009, Kanye West famously interrupted Swift during the VMA’s after she beat Beyonce in the video category that year. This year, in an effort to behave, West reacted hilariously by pretending to go to sleep while Swift accepted her award.





After pretending to fall asleep, West then acted like he would rush the stage yet again, but this time he was joking:

Kanye West rushes the stage when Taylor Swift wins at the #VMAs At VMAs… AGAIN — watch: http://t.co/eCNkMkFkxg pic.twitter.com/IVQfICKLJH

— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 31, 2015

Swift and West buried the hatchet earlier this year and were even seen at the Grammy’s hugging and taking pictures together.

Swift told Vanity Fair in September that her and West’s relationship was mended with the help of hip-hop mogul Jay-Z.

“I feel like I wasn’t ready to be friends with him until I felt like he had some sort of respect for me, and he wasn’t ready to be friends with me until he had some sort of respect for me — so it was the same issue, and we both reached the same place at the same time,” Swift said.

“I became friends with Jay Z, and I think it was important, for Jay Z, for Kanye and I to get along. . . . And then Kanye and I both reached a place where he would say really nice things about my music and what I’ve accomplished, and I could ask him how his kid’s doing.”

West and Swift talked about their differences and how they overcame them later in the evening when Swift announced Kanye’s Video Vanguard award. Swift said West’s album was the first CD she ever purchased on iTunes.

NOW WATCH: This drummer created a whole song using only the sound of coins



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.