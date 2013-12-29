Kanye West And Baby North Got Matching Lamborghinis For Christmas

It was a good Khristmas in the Kardashian household.

First, Kanye West gifted his fiancée Kim Kardashian with a $40,000 Hermés Birkin bag hand-painted with nudes by artist George Condo.

After posting a photo of the bag to her Instagram account, Kim later posted a pic of West and baby North’s matching Christmas gifts — matte black his and hers Lamborghinis, of course!

A child-sized electric Lamborghini, available on the Neiman Marcus website, retails for around $US400. Every baby who’s any baby needs one, right?

“Like father like daughter,” Kim captioned the below photo:

