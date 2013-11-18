Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Slam Apple 'Genius' In 'SNL' Skit

Hulu.com/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’ ‘SNL’ imagines what a show called ‘Waking Up With Kimye’ would be like.

“Saturday Night Live” mocked Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with a sketch about the couple having a morning show called “Waking Up With Kimye.”

In the skit, West explains how he turned a whiny Kardashian into “an artist,” “philosopher,” and fashion icon.

But the real fun begins when host Lady Gaga appears as the first guest on “Waking Up With Kimye” as an

Apple store “Genius Bar” employee, who West says doesn’t deserve to be called a “genius” — like him and Kim.

The exchange, mocking West’s love of publicly calling himself a genius, goes like this:

Kanye: “Karen, tell people what you do at the Apple store.” Apple employee: “I help customers fix problems with their Apple computers.” Kanye: “Huh? And that somehow makes you deserving of the title ‘Genius’?” Apple employee: “Well I work at the Genius Bar, so it’s just a term Apple came up with.” With that, West freaks out, yelling: “You do not deserve the title of genius! You cant just throw that term around! Mark Zuckerberg is a genius. I am a genius, I am a god. Kim is a genius!”

Then West makes the Apple employee have a fashion face off in a segment called “Kim Wore It Better.” You can guess who won.

Watch the funny sketch below:

