Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Music Video Mocked During SNL's 'Waking Up With Kimye'

A brash Kanye West and nasally Kim Kardashian were mocked once again on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” in another instalment of the “Waking Up With Kimye” sketch.

During the Christmas-themed skit, West talks about how Kardashian got her post-baby body back through exercise, diet and “photoshop.”

The bit also featured her family performing as the “Kardashian Kristmas Karolers,” or as she calls them, the “KKK,” and West praising Kim as “the Armenian Frank Gehry” for constructing a nightclub gingerbread house.

The couple then unveil their video Christmas card, a parody of the now infamous “Bound 2” music video. Watch the segment below:

