Kanye West and Jay-Z destroy a million dollar Maybach for Otis and Charity

And by Otis – we mean the first single from the duo’s album Watch The Throne and not an elevator which you may have thought it to be.



A million dollar Maybach was literally ripped apart by Kanye West and Jay Z using a heavy duty metal cutter and blowtorch in the filming of this single. The four doors were removted while the roof is split from the middle to silver back over the boot.

The boot has been replaced by the bonnet and vice-versa. Frankly we have been too disturbed by the fory deabuchery shown in the video. We leave you to see the video with a warning for car lovers that they may not like what they see.

Jay-Z and Kanye promise to sell this Maybach in an auction with the proceeds being donated towards the east African drought disaster. Whether anyone will be ready to pay a single cent for this vehicle is something that we shall definitely be reporting on.



