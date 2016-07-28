Bad news, Taylor Swift -- Kanye West and Calvin Harris might collaborate

Taylor Swift has had quite a summer. First, she broke up with Calvin Harris and found a new boyfriend in Tom Hiddleston. Then her feud with Kimye was reignited when Kim Kardashian showed that Swift indeed knew about an infamous line in Kanye West’s “Famous.”

If a new rumour is to be believed, the saga may well continue, because two of her nemeses might be teaming up to create new music.

According to E! News, Calving Harris and Kanye West are moving towards collaborating. A source reportedly told E! that the producer “wants to make some music with Kanye down the road.” He apparently thinks ‘Ye is “brilliant with music,” but nothing is set in stone yet.

Another source told the publication that Kanye and Kim “always thought” Harris was talented.

Now, it’s important to remember that there isn’t an official collaboration… yet.

Kim would for sure be down with the team-up, though. Harris caught up with the Kardashian at Jennifer Lopez’s 47th birthday party in Las Vegas, E! reports. Harris was said to be visibly excited to see her, and the two “spoke for about 15 minutes.”

