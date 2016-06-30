Kanye West and Adidas just signed a deal that involves Yeezy retail stores

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS Adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West are bringing new Yeezy items to a store near you.

New Yeezy fashion is on its way.

Kanye West and Adidas announced Wednesday that they have extended their partnership to include a new line, “adidas + KANYE WEST.”

The partnership is the largest any athletic comapny has signed with a non-athlete and will include both athletic and street wear. The deal also includes retail stores for Yeezy products.

The company has worked with West for about two years now, which includes the presentation of Yeezy Season 1 back in February 2015 and two Yeezy sneakers for Adidas Originals.

“Kanye is a true creator who has the ability to see things others don’t,” Adidas CMO Eric Liedtke said. “With adidas + KANYE WEST we are exploring new territories by opening up the sports world to Kanye’s creativity.”

