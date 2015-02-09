Kanye West almost grabbed Beck's best album Grammy on-stage

Beck surprised Grammy viewers and musicians alike Sunday night by beating out Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, and Pharrell for the show’s biggest award — best album.

As soon as Prince read Beck’s name…

Kanye West — who famously rushed the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards after Taylor Swift won Best Female Video over Beyoncé — then jokingly began to crash Beck’s acceptance speech.

But he quickly turned around and went back to his seat, with a big smile on his face.





Let’s see that again.

Beck was left on stage alone and confused. “I need some help!” he quickly said into the microphone, before his collaborators joined him at the podium.

Jay Z was mortified when he thought Kanye was serious, but then broke into laughter when he realised it was a joke.





Kanye’s move was a play on the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech, saying, “Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

