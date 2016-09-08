Kanye West confirms he's making an album with Drake

In a new Vogue profile, Kanye West confirmed rumours that he and Drake are working on a new collaborative album.

“We’re just working on music, working on a bunch of music together, just having fun going into the studio,” West said. “We’re working on an album, so there’s some exciting things coming up soon.”

Though West declined to reveal a release date for the project, this is the first solid confirmation from West or Drake that the album is indeed in the works.

In early August, West teased the project when he asked the crowd at Drake’s OVO Festival in Toronto, “Is y’all ready for this album?” — though he provided no further clarification.

Later that month, the hype surrounding the album intensified when a billboard in Los Angeles featured Drake’s OVO label logo beside West’s G.O.O.D. Music logo.

Drake previously discussed the project in April on his OVO Sound Radio station, saying, “We had plans, we were supposed to do a mixtape together, album together, so maybe we’ll get that done.”

Now it looks like their plans are finally coming to fruition. Even if Kanye is keeping it all a little vague.

