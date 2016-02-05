Kanye West still can't decide on a name for his new album after going through 3 titles

After a Twitter war erupted between Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West partly over the title of West’s upcoming album, the elder rapper has announced he’s not even sure “Waves” is in fact the final name of that album.

In an interview with L.A.’s Real 92.3, West said that the album originally called “So Help Me God” and later changed to “SWISH” and then changed again to “Waves” … still doesn’t have a title.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, held a Twitter poll to see what title fans liked best. More than 439,000 people voted and 46 per cent preferred “So Help Me God.”

WAIT new poll. Which album title do you like best? @kanyewest

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2016

“I wanted to get people’s opinions on how they felt,” he said. “What I’ve really come to realise about being a celebrity or a musician or someone that’s on the other side of the Internet or TV is everybody is our family … We love any opportunity we have to involve all of our family in the creative process.”

West described the album as “a gospel album with a whole lot of cursing on it.”

He also took time to address the Twitter debacle with Khalifa, explaing that the two spoke on the phone and reconciled. He also talked about the comment he made referring to the child Khalifa and Amber Rose [West’s ex] have together.

“I didn’t mean it in a harmful way,” he said. “I just saw my wife’s initials and reacted because that’s my family.”

Khalifa had tweeted about “kk,” a type of marijuana, which sparked West’s rant when he thought it referenced Kardashian.

West also explained that the photo posted online of Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose was taken at Kris Jenner’s house.

West’s album will be released February 11 with a performance at Madison Square Garden that will be broadcast live in select theatres worldwide.

Listen to the full interview below:



