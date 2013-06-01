Kanye West's New Album Cover Leaks And It's Nothing Like What We Expected

There’s been a ton of rumours surrounding Kanye West’s sixth solo album, ‘Yeezus’. Recently, controversy has surrounded the albums cover art.



First, West’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian posted an instagram photo which led people to believe that this would be the album cover:



But this week, more rumours swirled that this would be the album cover. Those turned out to be false.

MStarzNewsFinally today, multiple sources are confirming that this is in fact the official album cover:

DJ SemtexThere will be no artwork, no booklet, just the music. West has already released two singles, ‘New Slaves’ and ‘Black Skinheads’, which he performed on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago.

Here is the rumoured track listing:

MStarz1. Awake With The Dark

2. New Slaves (Feat. Frank Ocean)

3. Lightning

4. Onsite (Feat. Travi$ Scott)

5. God (Interlude)

6. Chained (Feat. Jay Electronica, James Blake, & Lonne Chia)

7. Perfect

8. Boxed Out (Feat. Chief Keef, RZA & Ma$e)

9. Black Skinhead

10. The Follower

11. Hyper Critical (Feat. Tyler, The Creator)

12. In The Heavens (Feat. John Legend)

13. Demon

