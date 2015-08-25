People are going nuts after Kanye West's new Adidas sneakers line immediately sells out

Aly Weisman

Kanye West fans were in a frenzy this weekend after the rapper’s latest line of Adidas sneakers, the Yeezy Boost 350, immediately sold out.

Kanye West sneakers adidias yeezy boostAdidas.com/yeezy

Fans waited in hours-long lines outside of Adidas stores from London to Chicago to get the sneakers on Saturday, but the majority of the $US200 limited edition shoes were reserved for customers who had pre-ordered online.

Most who went to purchase online day-of were greeted by this:

Kanye West Yeezy boostAdidas.com/yeezy

Just an hour after the sneakers went on sale to the general public Saturday morning at approximately 11:25 a.m. EST, the official Adidas Twitter account posted: “#YEEZYBOOST 350 is now sold out online in the U.S.”

People went nuts online, expressing their frustration via Twitter:

 

With demand high, people are now selling the Yeezy Boosts for hundreds more on eBay:

Kanye West Yeezy Boosts ebayeBay.com

While some are upset about the price increase…