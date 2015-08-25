People are going nuts after Kanye West's new Adidas sneakers line immediately sells out

Kanye West fans were in a frenzy this weekend after the rapper’s latest line of Adidas sneakers, the Yeezy Boost 350, immediately sold out.
Fans waited in hours-long lines outside of Adidas stores from London to Chicago to get the sneakers on Saturday, but the majority of the $US200 limited edition shoes were reserved for customers who had pre-ordered online.
Most who went to purchase online day-of were greeted by this:
Just an hour after the sneakers went on sale to the general public Saturday morning at approximately 11:25 a.m. EST, the official Adidas Twitter account posted: “#YEEZYBOOST 350 is now sold out online in the U.S.”
People went nuts online, expressing their frustration via Twitter:
getting a pair of Yeezys is like the hunger games
— SWISH (@yeezyseason) August 22, 2015
Gosh I’m exhausted. Online battling for Yeezys is like training for the next iPhone release
— Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) August 22, 2015
Do I care I didn’t get the Yeezy Boost?. http://t.co/e3gsijQr0c
— TBlake (@TheRealTBlake) August 23, 2015
When you reach checkout and the #YEEZYBOOST goes out of stock. pic.twitter.com/Y64uL77vrt
— O. (@OrunyChoi) August 22, 2015
will sell my organs for yeezy boosts
— Maddi Bragg (@MaddiBragg) August 24, 2015
With demand high, people are now selling the Yeezy Boosts for hundreds more on eBay:
While some are upset about the price increase…
How can someone charge £1,350 for some yeezy boost on eBay?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.