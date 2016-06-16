Kanye West just added a new song to his album 'Life of Pablo' 4 months after it came out

Kanye West has been continually tinkering with the songs on his album “The Life of Pablo”

since its release all of four months ago — calling the LP “

a living breathing changing creative expression.”

Now West has added a new closing track to his project.

The six-minute song, “Saint Pablo,” features British singer-songwriter Sampha on a soulful hook.

The change comes days after Entertainment Weekly reported that West removed “Life of Pablo” from Tidal’s streaming service in order to “refresh” the album.

West last changed the album in March, when he added verses by artists Vic Mensa and Sia to the song “Wolves,” along with numerous other minor changes.

The new song, “Saint Pablo,” can be heard on Apple Music below and on Tidal.



