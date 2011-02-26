DANGER: Don't Watch Kanye West's New Video If You Are Prone To Seizures

Kanye West is having a bad 24 hours.



Forget his inexplicable abortion tweet — now his new video for single “All of the Lights” is getting slammed from all sides.

First off, it’s looking like West may have ripped off the opening sequence of the video, which bears an uncanny resemblance to part of an arthouse flick by French director Gaspar Noe.

Now it’s been slapped with an epilepsy warning. Epilepsy Action says that the strobe-happy video could “potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy.”

That prompted YouTube to yank the video right off its site for several hours.

Now it’s back, albeit with a disclaimer about the potential seizure hazard. — and it’s already garnered more than 6 million views.

