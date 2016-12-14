Kanye West caps off tweetstorm about meeting with Trump with cryptic '2024' tweet

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower.

Kanye West concluded a tweetstorm about his Tuesday meeting with President-elect Donald Trump by posting a cryptic tweet hinting at a possible 2024 presidential run.

West said in a series of tweets posted to his official account that he “wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.”

“These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernising curriculums, and violence in Chicago,” West said.

Hope Hicks, a spokesperson for Trump, told The New York Times earlier in the day that it was West who requested a meeting with Trump.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” West said in a tweet.

West concluded his tweetstorm with a tweet hinting at a future presidential run:

#2024

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016

The rapper previously said last year at MTV’s Video Music Awards that he was planning on running for president in 2020.

Earlier in the day, West sent the political universe into overdrive when he entered Trump Tower in New York City.

Accompanied by his entourage, including a videographer, the pop cultural icon walked into the lobby shortly after 9 a.m. ET. for a meeting with the president-elect.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump told reporters after the meeting, adding that the two discussed “life.”

Asked by reporters whether he had anything to say about his meeting, West said only that he wanted to take a photo.

The pair then shared a surreal handshake before parting ways:

Here you go, Internet pic.twitter.com/kzDu4T0ACx

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 13, 2016

West said at a recent concert that he would have cast his ballot for Trump had he voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Soon after his pro-Trump outburst, which was widely covered in the news, West canceled the remaining shows on his tour and was checked into a Los Angeles area hospital for exhaustion. He checked out in late November.

