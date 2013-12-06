This Online Quiz Asks Whether Advertising Executives Have Bigger Egos Than Kanye West

Kanye Westhas compared himself to Steve Jobs and Jesus. He started public beefs with both

Jimmy Kimmeland

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. He insists his

“Bound 2” music videois high art. He revels in his ego.

Advertising creative directors shape the public’s tastes. They dismiss hours of work after a brief glance. They are aspiring Don Drapers. They revel in their ego.

Obviously not all creative directors are egomaniacs, but a new site is poking fun at the stereotype by asking if you can distinguish between an actual Kanye quote and an actual adman quote.

Here are some examples from “Kanye vs Creative Director,” with the answer key at the bottom of the post:



1. “If I haven’t heard of it, it hasn’t happened.” 2. “I think that’s a responsibility that I have, to push possibilities, to show people: ‘This is the level that things could be at.'” 3. “I have a lot of time on my hands because I’m rich.” 4. “Sometimes I get emotional over fonts.” 5. “I have nothing left to prove.”



New York agency The Concept Farm’s John Gellos, a creative director himself, came up with the idea. He told Digiday that he was inspired after seeing his power tripping interview with Jimmy Kimmel that settled their feud.

Check out the full quiz experience at Kanye vs Creative Director’s website. Visitors can also submit anonymous quotes said at their own agency

Answer Key — Kanye: 2, 4. Creative: 1, 3, 5.

