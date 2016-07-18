Kim Kardashian drops bombshell footage of Taylor Swift approving Kanye lyric

Taylor Swift knew about the diss on Kanye West’s “Famous” before the song was released and seemed ok with it, according to a phone conversation between the two artists that Kim Kardashian leaked on Snapchat late Sunday night.

The song features the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

After it was released, Swift’s team released a statement saying she warned him against putting out a song with “such a strongly misogynistic message” on a phone call before the track’s release. At the Grammys a few days later, she made a speech about people trying to take “take credit for your accomplishments or your fame” — an obvious swipe at West.

On Sunday, Kardashian released an edited version of that phone call, and you don’t hear Swift voice concerns about the song’s message. Instead, she seems fine with the song. She tells Kanye:

“I mean, I don’t think anybody would listen to that and be like, oh, that’s a real diss. Like, she must be crying about…”

She added:

“And you know, if people ask me about it, I think it would be great for me to be like, Look, he called me and told me about the line before it came out. Like, joke’s on you guys, we’re fine.” (…) “You guys wanna call this a feud, you wanna call this throwing shade. But right after the song comes out I’m gonna be on a Grammy red carpet and they’re gonna ask me about it and I’m gonna be like, he called me.”

After Kardashian released the tape, Swift released a statement saying she didn’t know the song’s full lyrics at the time of the call, and she wouldn’t have approved of it if she did.

“Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that b****’ in his song?” she said. “It doesn’t exist.”

The full statement:

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. pic.twitter.com/4GJqdyykQu

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2016

Here’s the footage of the phone call Kim posted (transcript below via The Fader):

Entire video of Kanye West speaking with Taylor Swift on the phone about the ‘Famous’ lyrics. pic.twitter.com/8Rb2rg3t6I

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 18, 2016

The transcript:

Kanye West: OK, dope. You still got the Nashville number? Taylor Swift: I still have the Nashville area code but I had to change it… Kanye: For all my Southside n****s that know me best, feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Taylor: I’m like this close to overexposure. Kanye: Oh well this one is, uh — I think this is a really cool thing to have Taylor: I know! I mean it’s like a compliment kind of. Kanye: What I give a f*** about is just you as a person, and as a friend. Taylor: That’s sweet. Kanye: I want things that make you feel good. I don’t wanna do rap that makes people feel bad. Taylor: Um, ya. I mean, go with whatever line you think is better. It’s obviously very tongue in cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice! Kanye: Yea. I just felt I had a responsibility to you as a friend. I mean, thanks for being so cool about it. Taylor: Aw, thanks! Yeah I really appreciate it. Like, the heads up is so nice! Taylor: …things without like even asking or seeing if I’d be OK with it. And I just really appreciate it. I never would have expect you to tell me about a line in your song. Taylor: And then the flowers that you sent me, I Instagrammed a picture of them and it’s the most Instagram likes I’ve ever gotten. It was like 2.7… Kanye: Relationships are more important than punchlines, you know. Taylor: Yeah. I mean, I don’t think anybody would listen to that and be like, Oh, that’s a real diss. Like, she must be crying about… Taylor: You gotta tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way you experienced it. Like you obviously didn’t know who I was before that. Taylor: It doesn’t matter if I sold seven million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn’t know who I was before that. Taylor: … that I can make these things happen and I have the ideas to do it and I create these things and concepts. And, like, I’m always gonna respect you. Taylor: And I’m really glad you had the respect to call me that and tell me that as a friend, about the song. It’s just a really cool thing to do, and a really good show of friendship. So thank you. Kanye: Thank you too. Taylor: And you know, if people ask me about it, I think it would be great for me to be like, Look, he called me and told me about the line before it came out. Like, joke’s on you guys, we’re fine. Taylor: You guys wanna call this a feud, you wanna call this throwing shade. But right after the song comes out I’m gonna be on a Grammy red carpet and they’re gonna ask me about it and I’m gonna be like, he called me. Taylor: …awesome that you’re so outspoken and it’s gonna be like, Yea, she does, it made her famous! It’s more provocative to say, Might still have sex. Taylor: …it’s not. It doesn’t matter to me. there’s not one that hurts my feelings and one that doesn’t.

NOW WATCH: Look what a world champion pastry chef can do with dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.