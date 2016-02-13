Kanye West shocked everyone with his video game teaser at Fashion Week

In an ode to all of Kanye West’s most recent accomplishments, the rapper-turned-fashion designer held a big event at Madison Square Garden during New York Fashion Week to celebrate his newest fashion collection and his latest album, which after multiple name changes is called “The Life of Pablo.”

Kanye showed the world that clothes and shoes are not the only thing he can design when he unexpectedly dropped a teaser for a video game he developed, which is about his mother, “travelling through the gates of heaven.” The game shares a name with a song he released at the end of 2014 about his mother and child, called “Only One.”

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

