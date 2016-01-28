Kanye West melted the internet by trashing Wiz Khalifa with a legendary tweetstorm

Allan Smith
Vmas kanye westKevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesKanye West.

Kanye West went off on fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa in a series of tweets after Wiz included “kk” on his Twitter.

West thought he was going after his wife, star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian.

Wiz insisted he was only referencing a strain of marijuana.

That didn’t stop West from unleashing a series of tweets aimed at destroying Wiz, including various tweets taking shots at Wiz’s failed marriage to Amber Rose, who West once dated.

Another reason for the thrashing was a series of tweets Wiz posted the night before calling out West’s new album title.

Screen Shot 2016 01 27 at 2.25.36 PMTwitter

 

Wiz launched a comeback attempt at West.

Screen Shot 2016 01 27 at 2.26.20 PMTwitter

But West did not relent.

Screen Shot 2016 01 27 at 2.27.12 PMTwitter
Screen Shot 2016 01 27 at 2.49.35 PMTwitter
Screen Shot 2016 01 27 at 2.29.37 PMTwitter
Screen Shot 2016 01 27 at 2.29.57 PMTwitter
Screen Shot 2016 01 27 at 2.30.06 PMTwitter

After the series of nearly 30 tweets, West softened his tone toward Wiz.

Screen Shot 2016 01 27 at 2.57.34 PMTwitter

West later deleted the series of tweets calling out Wiz on Wednesday afternoon.

NOW WATCH: The radical diet behind Kate Hudson’s perfect abs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.