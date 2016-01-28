Kanye West melted the internet by trashing Wiz Khalifa with a legendary tweetstorm

Kanye West went off on fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa in a series of tweets after Wiz included “kk” on his Twitter.

West thought he was going after his wife, star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian.

Wiz insisted he was only referencing a strain of marijuana.

That didn’t stop West from unleashing a series of tweets aimed at destroying Wiz, including various tweets taking shots at Wiz’s failed marriage to Amber Rose, who West once dated.

Another reason for the thrashing was a series of tweets Wiz posted the night before calling out West’s new album title.

Wiz launched a comeback attempt at West.

But West did not relent.

After the series of nearly 30 tweets, West softened his tone toward Wiz.

West later deleted the series of tweets calling out Wiz on Wednesday afternoon.

