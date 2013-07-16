Kanye West Sold A Plain White T-Shirt For $120 And It Instantly Sold Out

Rob Wile

Kanye West designed a $120 t-shirt and it instantly sold out, People Magazine reports (via reddit user prsquadg)

He also designed sweatshirts, hoodies and jeans for French clothing label A.P.C.

Those also appear to have sold out, and crashed A.P.C.’s website in the process.

People Magazine reports the line went had gone on sale 10 am local time Sunday. The store will still take pre-orders through Wednesday.

Here’s the T-shirt:

kanye tshirt

And some of the other stuff:

kanye hoodie
kanye jeans
kanye hoodie 2

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.