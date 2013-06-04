Research firm Kantar has a new report out today that says Android is the most popular smartphone operating system in the US, powering just more than half (51.7%) of phones sold in February, March, and April of 2013.

Apple’s iOS operating system for iPhones accounted for 41.4% of smartphones sold during that period, according to the report. Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 operating system saw a jump in the last year and made up 5.6% of smartphones sold.

But as Windows Phone has grown, BlackBerry’s share of sales have dropped year over year. Its operating system only accounted for 0.7% of phones sold during the period, Kantar says. BlackBerry released its newest phone, the Z10, in March.

Here are the charts from Kantar that break down the data:

Kantar

