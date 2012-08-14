Dozens Of US Banks Are Giving Away Free Gas This Week

Mandi Woodruff

For two hours this Wednesday and Thursday, 40 community banks will be doling out $80,000 worth of free gas in 20 cities across the nation, according to a statement released by Kasasa, a national brand of free checking and savings account. 

Here’s the fine print:

-$20 in free gas will be given to the first 200 cars at each location
-Drivers do not have to be accountholders at the participating banks to cash in on the freebies
-The promotions run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. only. 

See this map for participating stations.

View Kasasa Gas Station Takeover in a larger map

And here’s a full list via The Huffington Post.

Wednesday, August 15th

  • New York, New York (Broadway Mobil, 3740 Broadway, 10032)
  • Baltimore, Maryland (Greenspring Shell, 2859 Smith Avenue, 21209)
  • Memphis, Tennessee (Oak Court Shell Gas Station, 4585 Poplar Avenue, 38117)
  • Portland, Oregon (Downtown 76 Gas Station, 1967 Southwest 4th Ave, 97201)
  • St. Louis, Missouri (Joel’s Shell Food Mart, 1815 Arsenal St, 63118)
  • New Orleans, Louisiana (Tchoup Stop Gas Station, 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, 70115)
  • Little Rock, Arkansas (SJP Pit Stop, 3300 Bankhead Drive, 72206)
  • Lake Charles, Louisiana (Valero Corner Store, 3302 Ernest Street, 70601)
  • Lima, Ohio (Wally’s Fillin Station, 2295 North Cole Street, 45801)
  • Jackson, Mississippi (Mac’s Gas, 711 Highway 49 S, 39218)

Thursday, August 16th

  • Atlanta, Georgia (Shell Food Mart, 1790 Howell Mill Road Northwest, 30318)
  • Washington D.C., Maryland (Beltway Plaza Shell, 5550 Greenbelt Road, 20740)
  • Chicago, Illinois (Mobil Gas Station, 4540 South Pulaski Road, 60632)
  • Jersey City, New Jersey (Exxon Gas Station, 2379 John F Kennedy Blvd West, 07304)
  • Columbus, Ohio (Shell Gas Station, 6790 Sawmill Rd, 43235)
  • Dallas, Texas (RL Thornton Shell Gas Station, 3100 West Mockingbird Lane, 75235)
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota (Mobil Gas Station, 1221 Washington Ave South, 55415)
  • Kansas City, Missouri (Gas Mart USA, 1203 Armour Rd, 64116)
  • Chattanooga, Tennessee (Corner Store, 1998 Dayton Boulevard, 37415)
  • Lafayette, Louisiana (East University Chevron, 1011 E University Ave, 70501)

