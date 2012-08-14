Dozens Of US Banks Are Giving Away Free Gas This Week

For two hours this Wednesday and Thursday, 40 community banks will be doling out $80,000 worth of free gas in 20 cities across the nation, according to a statement released by Kasasa, a national brand of free checking and savings account.



Here’s the fine print:

-$20 in free gas will be given to the first 200 cars at each location

-Drivers do not have to be accountholders at the participating banks to cash in on the freebies

-The promotions run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. only.

See this map for participating stations.



View Kasasa Gas Station Takeover in a larger map

And here’s a full list via The Huffington Post.



Wednesday, August 15th

New York, New York (Broadway Mobil, 3740 Broadway, 10032)

Baltimore, Maryland (Greenspring Shell, 2859 Smith Avenue, 21209)

Memphis, Tennessee (Oak Court Shell Gas Station, 4585 Poplar Avenue, 38117)

Portland, Oregon (Downtown 76 Gas Station, 1967 Southwest 4th Ave, 97201)

St. Louis, Missouri (Joel’s Shell Food Mart, 1815 Arsenal St, 63118)

New Orleans, Louisiana (Tchoup Stop Gas Station, 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, 70115)

Little Rock, Arkansas (SJP Pit Stop, 3300 Bankhead Drive, 72206)

Lake Charles, Louisiana (Valero Corner Store, 3302 Ernest Street, 70601)

Lima, Ohio (Wally’s Fillin Station, 2295 North Cole Street, 45801)

Jackson, Mississippi (Mac’s Gas, 711 Highway 49 S, 39218)

Thursday, August 16th

Atlanta, Georgia (Shell Food Mart, 1790 Howell Mill Road Northwest, 30318)

Washington D.C., Maryland (Beltway Plaza Shell, 5550 Greenbelt Road, 20740)

Chicago, Illinois (Mobil Gas Station, 4540 South Pulaski Road, 60632)

Jersey City, New Jersey (Exxon Gas Station, 2379 John F Kennedy Blvd West, 07304)

Columbus, Ohio (Shell Gas Station, 6790 Sawmill Rd, 43235)

Dallas, Texas (RL Thornton Shell Gas Station, 3100 West Mockingbird Lane, 75235)

Minneapolis, Minnesota (Mobil Gas Station, 1221 Washington Ave South, 55415)

Kansas City, Missouri (Gas Mart USA, 1203 Armour Rd, 64116)

Chattanooga, Tennessee (Corner Store, 1998 Dayton Boulevard, 37415)

Lafayette, Louisiana (East University Chevron, 1011 E University Ave, 70501)

