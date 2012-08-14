Dozens Of US Banks Are Giving Away Free Gas This Week

For two hours this Wednesday and Thursday, 40 community banks will be doling out $80,000 worth of free gas in 20 cities across the nation, according to a statement released by Kasasa, a national brand of free checking and savings account.
Here’s the fine print:
-$20 in free gas will be given to the first 200 cars at each location
-Drivers do not have to be accountholders at the participating banks to cash in on the freebies
-The promotions run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. only.
See this map for participating stations.
View Kasasa Gas Station Takeover in a larger map
And here’s a full list via The Huffington Post.
Wednesday, August 15th
- New York, New York (Broadway Mobil, 3740 Broadway, 10032)
- Baltimore, Maryland (Greenspring Shell, 2859 Smith Avenue, 21209)
- Memphis, Tennessee (Oak Court Shell Gas Station, 4585 Poplar Avenue, 38117)
- Portland, Oregon (Downtown 76 Gas Station, 1967 Southwest 4th Ave, 97201)
- St. Louis, Missouri (Joel’s Shell Food Mart, 1815 Arsenal St, 63118)
- New Orleans, Louisiana (Tchoup Stop Gas Station, 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, 70115)
- Little Rock, Arkansas (SJP Pit Stop, 3300 Bankhead Drive, 72206)
- Lake Charles, Louisiana (Valero Corner Store, 3302 Ernest Street, 70601)
- Lima, Ohio (Wally’s Fillin Station, 2295 North Cole Street, 45801)
- Jackson, Mississippi (Mac’s Gas, 711 Highway 49 S, 39218)
Thursday, August 16th
- Atlanta, Georgia (Shell Food Mart, 1790 Howell Mill Road Northwest, 30318)
- Washington D.C., Maryland (Beltway Plaza Shell, 5550 Greenbelt Road, 20740)
- Chicago, Illinois (Mobil Gas Station, 4540 South Pulaski Road, 60632)
- Jersey City, New Jersey (Exxon Gas Station, 2379 John F Kennedy Blvd West, 07304)
- Columbus, Ohio (Shell Gas Station, 6790 Sawmill Rd, 43235)
- Dallas, Texas (RL Thornton Shell Gas Station, 3100 West Mockingbird Lane, 75235)
- Minneapolis, Minnesota (Mobil Gas Station, 1221 Washington Ave South, 55415)
- Kansas City, Missouri (Gas Mart USA, 1203 Armour Rd, 64116)
- Chattanooga, Tennessee (Corner Store, 1998 Dayton Boulevard, 37415)
- Lafayette, Louisiana (East University Chevron, 1011 E University Ave, 70501)
