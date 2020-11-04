Kansas 2020 presidential election results

Kansas has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1964.

The state has six electoral votes.

Republicans hold five of Kansas’ six congressional seats.

See the live coverage and full results from the US presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kansas has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1964, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is home to competitive down-ballot races in Kansas’ 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts as well as in the Senate.

Control over Kansas’ state government is split: the governorship is held by the Democratic Party while the Republicans hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, Kansas’ delegation is majority Republican, with Republicans holding five of six congressional seats. The state has six electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.