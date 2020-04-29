A Kansas man consumed cleaning products last weekend after Trump mused that injecting disinfectants might help fight the coronavirus

Carlos Barria/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2020.

A Kansas man consumed chemical cleaning products over the weekend, according to a top state health official.

The man consumed the toxic substance after President Trump mused at an April 23 press conference about whether using an “injection” of disinfectants” could be used to treat the coronavirus, which it cannot.

Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Lee Norman did not attribute the man’s decision directly to Trump, but said a man “drank a product because of the advice he’d received.”

Norman said calls to Kansans’ poison control centre about cases involving cleaning chemical products had increased 40%, but did not clarify the person’s condition.

Trump has said he was being sarcastic when making his disinfectant remarks, while his press secretary defended the president by saying his words were taken out of context.

That tally included “a fellow over the weekend who drank a product because of the advice he’d received,” Norman said.

“We’re doing what we can to counter-message against that kind of remedy,” Norman added.

Norman did not specify the time frame over which the spike has occured, or provide details on the man’s condition. The Health Department and the Kansas Poison Control Centre did not immediately return Insider’s requests for comment.

On April 23, Trump raised alarm when he suggested a dangerous way to treat the coronavirus that has no backing in medical science.

After wondering if doctors could “hit the body” with “ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Trump moved on to wonder about disinfectants.

“And I then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning,” Trump said during his daily coronavirus press briefing. “Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that. So you’re going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds interesting to me, so we’ll see.”

Medical experts and product manufactures have warned emphatically against consuming or injecting any kind of cleaning product. The next day, Trump claimed that he was being sarcastic, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president had been taken out of context.

Kansas is not the only jurisdiction that has seen a spike in confusion about how to safely use cleaning products.

The day after Trump’s comments New York City’s poison control centre reported 30 inquiries in an 18-hour period “specifically about exposure to Lysol, 10 cases specifically about bleach and 11 cases about exposures to other household cleaners,” city health department spokesperson Pedro F. Frisneda told NPR.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that his state’s health officials had received “hundreds” of inquiries about the safety of consuming or injecting cleaning products.

“We had hundreds of calls come in to our emergency hotline at our health department asking if it what was right to ingest Clorox or alcohol cleaning products, whether that was going to help them fight the virus,” Hogan said on ABC News’ This Week. So we had to put out that warning to make sure that people were not doing something like that which would kill people.”

