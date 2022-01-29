Kansas man charged with threatening Biden’s life after Secret Services intercepted him driving to DC, to ‘cut the head off the snake’

President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the US Secret Service, makes a surprise walk down Barracks Row in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2022. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Secret Service charged a contractor from Kansas with making threats against the president.

Scott Merryman allegedly told agents that he was heading to Washington, DC, to “cut the head off the snake.”

Agents found a magazine loaded with three rounds of .45 ammunition, court documents show.

The US Secret Service has charged a Kansas man who they allege claimed he had been instructed by God to travel to Washington, DC to harm President Joe Biden‘s life.

Scott Ryan Merryman, a construction contractor, is charged with making threats against the President of the United States and with interstate communication containing a threat to harm, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Beast.

Agents found Merryman in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown, Maryland, on January 26, while he was on his way from Independence, Kansas to DC, per a criminal complaint.

During an interview with agents in the parking lot, court documents show that Merryman said he had been instructed by God to travel to the nation’s capital to “cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation.”

He later advised agents that he had a message to deliver to the president, per the complaint, adding that he would advise Biden that people were fed up with the divisiveness in the country and should turn back to God.

Secret Service agents said in the complaint that they found a magazine loaded with three rounds of .45 ammunition and a spotting scope in Merryman’s backpack.

“I’m coming for you bitch,” Merryman threatened an agent, per the complaint.

The construction contractor posted a series of threatening messages between January 25 to January 27, on Facebook, referring to Biden as the “antichrist” and a Secret Service agent as “Lucifer.”

On January 27, Merryman contacted the White House switchboard. He made threats against the president, according to the complaint, prompting the operator to call the Secret Service who then spoke with Merryman.

“I’m coming for his bitch ass sleepy Joe,” Merryman allegedly told the agent, per court documents.

Merryman was later taken into custody, according to a Newsweek report.