A Former Jayhawk Says Kansas Rejected Kris Humphries Because He Was A Jerk

Before he was Mr. Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries was a top-flight high school basketball prospect in Minnesota.



Humphries hoped to attend the University of Kansas and play for coach Roy Williams.

But Williams declined. In his upcoming book, Beyond the Phog, former Jayhawk Keith Langford explains why:

“He really wanted to come here. But no one on the team liked Kris Humphries. He was arrogant…he was an absolute jerk.”

Humphries told KU players of his intent to lead the team in scoring and then bolt for the NBA, according to Langford. Many Jayhawks lamented their distaste for Humphries. Reluctant at first, Williams rejected the blue chip recruit.

Humphries settled on the University of Minnesota, where he averaged an impressive 21.7 ppg and 10.1 rpg. And, true to his word, Humphries left the Golden Gophers after his freshman season.

