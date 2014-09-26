Kansas Is Using Sex Toys To Help Balance Its State Budget

equip-bid.com A ‘Doc Johnson Black Rose Whipping Willow’

Auctioned sex toys are reportedly set to help Kansas’ state budget woes.

According to the Kansas City Star, thousands of adult items — “from lingerie to handcuffs” — are available in an online auction after a chain of erotic tores failed to pay various state taxes.

“The items — all new and in the original packaging — will be available for inspection Monday at a warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms historic district,” the article, published Thursday morning, said. “The merchandise was seized in July by the Department of Revenue from five adult stores in Kansas City, Kan.; Topeka; Wichita and Junction City. The owner, United Outlets LLC, doing business as Bang, owes the state $US163,986.”

Democrats immediately pounced on the news as a sign that voters need to get rid of Gov. Sam Brownback (R), who is facing a surprisingly competitive re-election fight this November despite the conservative tilt of his state.

“Brownback is so desperate to fill the massive hole in the state budget caused by his reckless income tax cuts that the state of Kansas is now in the porn business,” Kansas Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley said.

However, the state government denied it is actually involved in the sale.

“The property was released back to the owner, who then contracted with the auction company to sell the items and then that money will be used to pay the taxes,” Jeannine Koranda, spokeswoman for the Department of Revenue, told the Kansas City Star.

(h/t Olivier Knox)

