The State Of The Central And Southern US Economies In 2 Huge Slides

U.S. companies are moving more goods in the central and southern states as the economy rebounds.



Kansas City Southern, which posted first quarter results this morning, broke down the surge it saw by category. Nearly everything is up besides the energy business, which has been hampered by declines in coal shipments.

KSU reported breakneck growth in autos, industrial and consumer, and agriculture and minerals shipments.

Below, a look at the key contributors to its growth.

Photo: Kansas City Southern

KSU also offered colour on the energy business, which has been challenged because of warm weather.

Photo: Kansas City Fed

