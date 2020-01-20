At least 2 people have died in a shooting at a Kansas City bar celebrating the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship

Andres Gutierrez/Twitter Police responding to a shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night.

A person shot at a line of people outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, the local 41 Action News and Associated Press (AP) reported.

One woman was found dead in the parking lot, and the shooter was shot dead by a security guard, the outlets reported.

The motive remains unknown.

The bar had been hosting an event to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory at the AFC Championship earlier that day, and subsequent advance to the Super Bowl.

Shooting at The 9ine Ultra Lounge in Independence. I’ll talk with @kcpolice soon for more information. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Tg9Nn7VgzT — Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) January 20, 2020

A local police spokesman said officers found “a chaotic scene” and two dead, including one woman shot and killed in the parking lot, the Associated Press (AP) and 41 Action News reported.

Officers had to call for help from other departments around the city just to “stabilise the scene,” the spokesman said.

The shooting at 9ine Ultra Lounge happened around 11:30 p.m. @kcpolice is still talking with possible witnesses in the parking lot. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3fcYaADoYi — Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) January 20, 2020

BREAKING: @kcpolice & @CityOfIndepMO police on scene of a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 40 off South Noland Road. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/uLgzLtgfLM — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 20, 2020

The shooter – whose identity is unknown – is also dead, the AP and ABC News reported, citing police. An armed security guard from the bar shot them, and police did not open fire when they arrived at the scene, the outlets said.

The suspect began firing at a line of people outside the bar, 41 Action News reported. A motive remains unclear.

At least 15 other people went to local hospitals with injuries from the shooting, the AP reported, adding that three are in critical condition.

The club had put on an event named “Sold Out Sundays,” apparently to celebrate the Chiefs’ win. The event invitation showed artwork of quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrating.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 on Sunday night, winning the AFC Championship and advancing to the Super Bowl. They had not reached the Super Bowl since 1969.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on February 2.

