Kansas City Could Be Home To The World's First Privately Owned Nuclear Weapons Plant

Photo: jamereafotos via flickr

Activists and politicians are squaring off in Kansas City as the deadline for getting a nuclear weapons measure on the local ballot looms.According to Mother Jones the ballot will determine whether the city becomes home to the first privately owned nuclear weapons plant.



The new Honeywell plant would replace its ageing predecessor where 85 per cent of U.S. nuclear arms components are produced. Dedicated in 1942 by President Harry Truman, there’s no doubt the facility is past its prime — and the new plant isn’t just what activists are opposed to — it’s also the land deal on which the plant will sit.

The federal government is planning to sublease the land from Centerpoint Zimmer (CPZ) a private developer in a 20-year lease with the city — when that lease runs out — the developer will own the property outright.

The city’s agreed to exempt CPZ from property taxes on the plant and its 1000-acre office park across the street for the next 25-years, and agreed to $815 million in bond subsidies to help with construction.

Despite being desperate for jobs, activists are wondering if the best economic stimulus is making nuclear bombs, and if the city isn’t giving too much away.

