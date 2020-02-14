A Kansas City man is offering $25,000 to the person who can find him a girlfriend, and he says he arrived at the total based on how much he would have spent on dating

A Kansas City man is offering $US25,000 to the person who can find him a girlfriend, KCTV5 first reported.

Jeff Gebhart, a 47-year-old entrepreneur, was tired of using dating apps, so he launched DateJeffG.com with the hopes of finding a loving relationship.

According to the website, he will also donate $US25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter/charity.

Jeff Gebhart from Kansas City describes himself as a positive person who loves trying new things.

And while the 47-year-old entrepreneur enjoys his life, he admits there is something missing from it: a girlfriend.

Tired of online dating apps, Gebhart is taking a less traditional route to find the love of his life and is offering $US25,000 to whoever can land him a girlfriend. This past weekend, Gebhart launched DateJeffG.com. According to KCTV5, the website is a project he’s been working on for the past six months.

“I’d like to find someone who is fun, easy to spend time with, someone who is confident, driven, shares the same interests as I and has a zest for life,” he wrote on the ad-like website.

In the welcome video at the top of the site, Gebhart explains the thought process behind the $US25,000 sum: It represents the amount of money he’d be spending dating each month plus the amount of months it would take for him to find a significant other through what he described as “the current means.”

“I’d rather that money go to someone who’s interested in helping me along in this quest rather than all the businesses that are associated with dating,” he says in the video.

The website gives interested parties a look at who Gebhart is, what he does, and his hobbies. There are even testimonials from people in Gebhart’s life at the bottom. According to the website, Gebhart has established, built, and sold several companies throughout his life. He enjoys flipping houses and “creating one-of-a-kind occasions that gather friends together in a fun atmosphere.”

In addition to the $US25,000 he’s willing to give away to his real-life cupid, he’s also going to donate $US25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter/charity. In fact, being a dog person is one of the questions on the survey for interested women linked at the bottom of the website.

There is also an option at the bottom of the website for those who know someone who could be a good match for Gebhart. All they have to do is fill out their name, email, friend’s name, and explain why they think their friend would be a good match for Gebhart.

Gebhart isn’t the only person willing to shell out some serious money to find love. Millionaire matchmakers, like Amy Andersen – also known as “the cupid of Silicon Valley” – have built businesses off that very quest. As Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower reported, Andersen charges her clients anywhere from $US35,000 for a basic membership to $US500,000 for global searches. Then there’s Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa who, as Business Insider’s Isobel Asher Hamilton reported, is holding a reality TV competition to find a “female partner” to fly around the moon with him in 2023.

Business Insider reached out to Gebhart for comment but did not immediately hear back.

