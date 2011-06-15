Kansas City Tight End Leonard Pope Saves A Six-Year-Old Boy From Drowning

Photo: AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Leonard Pope became a hero last weekend, when he jumped into a pool to keep a six-year-old boy from drowning.Bryson Moore, who can’t swim, was attending a cousin’s birthday party when he wandered too far from the shallow end and went under the water.



His mother screamed for help and none of the 10 people or so around the pool responded.

But Pope, who was inside, came rushing out and dove in, without even taking his cell phone out of his pocket.

So the lockout might have finally done some good. If the NFL were still in business, Pope might have been working out instead of hanging with his family and friends in hometown in Georgia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.