Kansas City Fed Sees Pick Up In Manufacturing

Note: Usually I don’t post all the regional manufacturing surveys, however with the inventory adjustment over, export growth appearing to slow, and domestic consumer demand sluggish, these surveys might provide a hint of weakness in the manufacturing sector.

From the Kansas City Fed: Tenth District manufacturing activity rebounded moderately in July



Read the whole post at Calculated Risk >

