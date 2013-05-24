Here Comes Kansas City Fed Manufacturing...

Heads up! The final of five U.S. economic data releases out this morning is coming up: the Kansas City Fed’s monthly survey of regional manufacturing conditions, due out at 11 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index will rise to -4 from -5, indicating a continued worsening of conditions in regional manufacturing, but at slower pace than in April.

We will have the full release LIVE at 11 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

