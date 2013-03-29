Here Comes Kansas City Fed Manufacturing...

We are just a few minutes away from the final economic data release of the day in the United States: the Kansas City Fed’s monthly survey of regional business conditions, due out at 11:00 AM ET.



Economists expect the index to rebound to -3 from last month’s shock -10 reading.

Any number below zero indicates contraction, so a -3 print would indicate a continued slowdown, but less severe than it was last month.

We will have the full release LIVE at 11:00 AM ET.

