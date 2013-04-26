Here Comes Kansas City Fed Manufacturing ...

Heads up! Minutes away from the final economic data release of the day in the United States: the Kansas City Fed’s monthly survey of regional manufacturing conditions, due out at 11 AM ET.



The consensus prediction among market economists is that the headline index from the survey will rise to -1 from last month’s -5 reading.

A negative number signals worsening conditions, so a rise to -1 would indicate that the regional manufacturing economy is getting worse, but at a slower pace than last month.

We will have the full release LIVE at 11 AM ET.

