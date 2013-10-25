KANSAS CITY FED MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY UNEXPECTEDLY SPIKES

San Francisco Fed Geographic distribution of Federal Reserve districts.

The results

of the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s monthly survey of regional manufacturing activity are out.

The headline index unexpectedly rose to 6 from September’s 2 reading. Economists expected no change.

In September, the index unexpectedly plummeted to 2 from August’s 8 reading.

The Kansas City Fed survey polls manufacturers across Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming, northern New Mexico, and western Missouri on business conditions.

Below are comments from survey respondents:

“General labour is still very hard to find. Help wanted signs are up everywhere around us. Starting wage ranges anywhere from $US9.50 to $US12.50 an hour and still no applicants.”

“Orders for compressor packages to transport natural gas continues at a record pace. A significant number of packages are destined for the shale formations in Pennsylvania and Ohio.”

“As an agricultural equipment manufacturer, we reduced our production schedule this week and are looking for ways to reduce hours, inventory, and capital expenditures.”

“We are not able to get labelling information as all the websites are down. Any labels in process are on hold.”

“The USDA Market Information that is the basis for supplier prices to us was not available. A small portion of our sales go to military base grocery stores, which have halted.”

“We are receiving more notices of impending price increases. Previously most increases have been pass-through of commodities and transportation costs. Recently, prices are increasing due to increased labour costs and taking advantage of increased demand.”

“We have experienced military shipment approval delays, stoppage of aircraft registration, and the inability to communicate with the government for critical timing of shipments.”

“We are struggling to find help and we are losing employees to the oil and gas businesses due to their ability to pay significantly higher wages.”

“The government shutdown has affected our business both in terms of direct production on government contracts as well as ancillary services/support provided by the government needed for international business. These services include issuance of visas for foreign customers and processing of legalization documents required on letter of credit draws.”

