Report: The Chiefs Are Going To Take Eric Fisher With The First Overall Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs plan on taking Central Michigan tackle Eric Fisher with the No. 1 pick in tonight’s NFL Draft, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports.



Luke Joeckel has been the consensus pick for a while, so taking Fisher would be a minor surprise.

He came on strong and by this morning experts were torn over who KC would pick.

In many ways, this is an unfortunate draft to have the No. 1 pick. There are no big can’t-miss prospects, there are no elite quarterbacks, and the all the top players seem to be offensive and defensive lineman.

The fact that it took Kansas City until two hours before the draft to make a decision suggests that they weren’t really in love with Fisher or Joeckel.

