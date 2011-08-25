Kansas City Chiefs Vet Thomas Jones Sucker-Punched A Rookie In The Locker Room

Kansas City Chiefs running back, Thomas Jones.

Photo: Wikipedia

Aug 24, 2011 – Fights during the NFL preseason aren’t at all uncommon. Typically they don’t happen between one of the team’s veteran leaders and its top draft pick, however, but that seems to be the case in the altercation involving running back Thomas Jones and wide receiver Jonathan Baldwin.Aaron Wilson of the Carroll County Times, among other publications, reported Tuesday morning on Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio that Jones sucker-punched Baldwin during a messy argument while the two were lifting weights last week.



Now on 610 Sports Radio @ravensinsider reports #Chiefs WR Jonathan Baldwin broke his thumb in weight room altercation with Thomas Jones after Jones sucker-punched Baldwin following verbal sparring.

Baldwin apparently took exception to rookie hazing and wanted to stand his ground after previously getting into it with starting running back Jamaal Charles, according to Wilson.

Arrowhead Pride, SB Nation’s Chiefs blog, doesn’t seem to believe the incident leaves much cause for concern.

Now that it appears that Thomas Jones “sucker-punched” Baldwin, does this change your perception of the incident? Personally, I’m over it. I don’t care who started it. I’m fine with letting the laws of the locker room play out internally.

That is probably the correct response, but whenever a broken thumb stems from a sucker-punch from a teammate … well, that just shouldn’t happen.

